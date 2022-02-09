Geode Capital Management LLC Buys 112,673 Shares of Sabre Co. (NASDAQ:SABR)

Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Sabre Co. (NASDAQ:SABR) by 2.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,158,014 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 112,673 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned about 1.29% of Sabre worth $49,230,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of SABR. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Sabre in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $52,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its position in shares of Sabre by 139.6% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 8,426 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 4,910 shares in the last quarter. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sabre in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $124,000. BOKF NA bought a new stake in shares of Sabre in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $158,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sabre in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $163,000.

Separately, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Sabre from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 28th.

Shares of Sabre stock opened at $9.22 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.98 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.74 and a beta of 2.08. The company has a fifty day moving average of $8.77 and a 200 day moving average of $10.05. Sabre Co. has a fifty-two week low of $7.05 and a fifty-two week high of $16.88.

About Sabre

Sabre Corp. is a technology solutions provider to the global travel and tourism industry. It provides data-driven business intelligence, mobile, distribution and software-as-a-service solutions. The company operates through the following segments: Travel Solutions and Hospitality Solutions. The Travel Solutions segment provides global travel solutions for travel suppliers and travel buyers through a business-to-business travel marketplace.

