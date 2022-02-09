Geode Capital Management LLC Boosts Holdings in Hamilton Lane Incorporated (NASDAQ:HLNE)

Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Hamilton Lane Incorporated (NASDAQ:HLNE) by 1.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 590,624 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,983 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned approximately 1.11% of Hamilton Lane worth $50,096,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Hamilton Lane by 1.1% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,936,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $267,589,000 after acquiring an additional 30,519 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in Hamilton Lane by 52.9% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,014,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,431,000 after acquiring an additional 350,872 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Hamilton Lane by 17.6% in the second quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 861,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,501,000 after acquiring an additional 129,021 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in Hamilton Lane by 2.6% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 801,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,066,000 after acquiring an additional 19,988 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in Hamilton Lane by 108.7% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 725,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,541,000 after acquiring an additional 377,859 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.94% of the company’s stock.

Get Hamilton Lane alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Hamilton Lane from $120.00 to $111.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 21st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Hamilton Lane from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Hamilton Lane in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $109.00 target price for the company.

NASDAQ:HLNE opened at $83.99 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.53 billion, a PE ratio of 18.30 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Hamilton Lane Incorporated has a 52-week low of $79.78 and a 52-week high of $116.00. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $97.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $95.73.

Hamilton Lane (NASDAQ:HLNE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The company reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.36. The business had revenue of $91.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $97.41 million. Hamilton Lane had a return on equity of 62.83% and a net margin of 54.14%. The business’s revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.87 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Hamilton Lane Incorporated will post 4.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. Hamilton Lane’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.50%.

Hamilton Lane Company Profile

Hamilton Lane, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of private markets investment solutions. The firm works with clients to conceive, structure, build out, manage, and monitor portfolios of private markets funds and direct investments. It also offers the following solutions: customized separate accounts; specialized funds; advisory services; distribution management; and reporting, monitoring, data, and analytics.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HLNE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hamilton Lane Incorporated (NASDAQ:HLNE).

Receive News & Ratings for Hamilton Lane Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hamilton Lane and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.