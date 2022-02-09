General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) Shares Sold by Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp

Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp cut its holdings in shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) by 0.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 59,503 shares of the company’s stock after selling 557 shares during the period. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp’s holdings in General Mills were worth $3,559,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its stake in shares of General Mills by 12.9% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 113,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,895,000 after acquiring an additional 12,954 shares in the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of General Mills during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $749,000. CAPROCK Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of General Mills by 19.2% during the 2nd quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 6,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $414,000 after buying an additional 1,093 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its position in shares of General Mills by 648.3% during the 2nd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,259,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,611,000 after purchasing an additional 1,091,194 shares during the period. Finally, Clarity Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of General Mills during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $295,000. 73.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of General Mills from $51.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of General Mills in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $65.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of General Mills from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $67.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, November 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of General Mills from $71.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of General Mills from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, General Mills has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $67.00.

Shares of NYSE:GIS opened at $68.43 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $41.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.85, a PEG ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.51. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $67.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $62.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. General Mills, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $54.31 and a fifty-two week high of $69.95.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 21st. The company reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $5 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.86 billion. General Mills had a return on equity of 23.58% and a net margin of 12.02%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.06 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that General Mills, Inc. will post 3.78 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, April 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.98%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 7th. General Mills’s dividend payout ratio is currently 56.20%.

In other news, CAO Mark A. Pallot sold 1,410 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.31, for a total value of $97,727.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Shawn P. Ogrady sold 47,306 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.96, for a total transaction of $3,072,997.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 77,298 shares of company stock worth $5,130,301. 0.53% of the stock is owned by insiders.

General Mills, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of branded consumer foods sold through retail stores. It operates through the following segments: North America Retail, Europe & Australia, Convenience Stores & Foodservice, Pet and Asia & Latin America. The North America Retail segment includes grocery stores, mass merchandisers, membership stores, natural food chains, drug, dollar and discount chains and e-commerce grocery providers.

