General Electric (NYSE:GE) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

General Electric (NYSE:GE) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.800-$3.500 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $4.010. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Shares of GE stock traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $99.34. 86,541 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,917,898. The company has a market capitalization of $109.09 billion, a PE ratio of -15.94, a PEG ratio of 4.20 and a beta of 0.98. General Electric has a 12-month low of $88.05 and a 12-month high of $116.17. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $96.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $101.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

Get General Electric alerts:

General Electric (NYSE:GE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The conglomerate reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $20.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.32 billion. General Electric had a negative net margin of 8.80% and a positive return on equity of 6.62%. The business’s revenue was down 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.64 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that General Electric will post 3.37 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 21st were paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.32%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 20th. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -5.14%.

GE has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of General Electric from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $94.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. TheStreet raised shares of General Electric from a d+ rating to a c rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of General Electric from $108.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of General Electric from $122.00 to $116.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of General Electric from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and set a $122.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $119.38.

In other news, Director Paula Rosput Reynolds purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of $107.06 per share, for a total transaction of $107,060.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in General Electric stock. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE) by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 41,344,433 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,238,808 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 3.76% of General Electric worth $556,497,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 70.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

General Electric Company Profile

General Electric Co engages in the provision of technology and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, Healthcare, and Capital. The Power segment offers technologies, solutions, and services related to energy production, which includes gas and steam turbines, generators, and power generation services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for General Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.