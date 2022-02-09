GCP Student Living (LON:DIGS) Shares Up 424,900%

GCP Student Living plc (LON:DIGS)’s stock price shot up 424,900% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as GBX 212.50 ($2.87) and last traded at GBX 212.50 ($2.87). 50,000 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 2,153,780 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.05 ($0.00).

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on DIGS. Peel Hunt reissued a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 215 ($2.91) target price on shares of GCP Student Living in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Peel Hunt reissued a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 215 ($2.91) target price on shares of GCP Student Living in a research report on Thursday, November 4th.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 203.54 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 206.23. The company has a market capitalization of £966.92 million and a P/E ratio of 8.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.64, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.77.

GCP Student Living plc, a FTSE 250 company, was the first real estate investment trust in the UK to focus on student residential assets. The Company seeks to provide shareholders with attractive total returns in the longer term through the potential for modest capital appreciation and regular, sustainable, long term dividends with inflation linked income characteristics.

