GATX Co. (NYSE:GATX) Stock Holdings Trimmed by Geode Capital Management LLC

Geode Capital Management LLC lowered its holdings in shares of GATX Co. (NYSE:GATX) by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 570,318 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 18,124 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned approximately 1.61% of GATX worth $51,077,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in GATX. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of GATX by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,625,880 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $320,782,000 after buying an additional 99,799 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of GATX by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,096,220 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $96,983,000 after buying an additional 17,120 shares in the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of GATX by 30.1% in the 3rd quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 552,985 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $49,525,000 after buying an additional 128,005 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of GATX by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 276,397 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $24,453,000 after buying an additional 6,780 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of GATX by 25.0% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 211,257 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $18,690,000 after buying an additional 42,188 shares in the last quarter.

In other news, SVP Niyi Adedoyin sold 1,200 shares of GATX stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.22, for a total transaction of $125,064.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Thomas A. Ellman sold 25,600 shares of GATX stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.37, for a total value of $2,697,472.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 48,166 shares of company stock worth $5,050,796 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 7.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE GATX opened at $104.65 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.31, a current ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.36 and a beta of 0.89. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $102.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $96.81. GATX Co. has a 52-week low of $84.50 and a 52-week high of $107.33.

GATX (NYSE:GATX) last issued its earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The transportation company reported $1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.67. The business had revenue of $321.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $318.73 million. GATX had a return on equity of 9.19% and a net margin of 11.38%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.50 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that GATX Co. will post 5.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, February 25th will be issued a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.99%. This is a boost from GATX’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 24th. GATX’s payout ratio is presently 50.38%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on GATX shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on GATX from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. TheStreet raised GATX from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Sidoti raised GATX from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $110.24.

GATX Corp. engages in leasing and owning railcar and fleets in North America, Europe and Asia. It operates through the following segments: Rail North America, Rail International and Portfolio Management. The Rail North America segment provides railcars pursuant to full-service leases under which it maintains the railcars and provides other ancillary services.

