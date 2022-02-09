Gates Industrial (NYSE:GTES) Price Target Cut to $17.00 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Gates Industrial (NYSE:GTES) had its price objective cut by Morgan Stanley from $18.00 to $17.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

GTES has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Barclays cut Gates Industrial from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $22.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Gates Industrial from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut Gates Industrial from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. KeyCorp cut their price target on Gates Industrial from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Gates Industrial from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Gates Industrial presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $21.30.

Shares of NYSE GTES opened at $15.34 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $4.45 billion, a PE ratio of 17.63 and a beta of 1.65. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $15.85. Gates Industrial has a 52 week low of $14.43 and a 52 week high of $18.94. The company has a current ratio of 2.64, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

Gates Industrial (NYSE:GTES) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, February 6th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $815.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $815.72 million. Gates Industrial had a return on equity of 11.32% and a net margin of 7.49%. The company’s revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.20 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Gates Industrial will post 1.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in shares of Gates Industrial by 27.4% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 1,328 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of Gates Industrial by 19.8% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 7,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,000 after purchasing an additional 1,247 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its stake in shares of Gates Industrial by 96.8% in the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 9,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,000 after purchasing an additional 4,700 shares in the last quarter. Khrom Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Gates Industrial in the third quarter valued at $179,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Gates Industrial in the second quarter valued at $203,000.

Gates Industrial Corporation PLC designs and manufactures power transmission equipment. Its products serves harsh and hazardous industries such as agriculture, construction, manufacturing and energy, to everyday consumer applications such as printers, power washers, automatic doors and vacuum cleaners and virtually every form of transportation.

