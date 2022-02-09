Gameswap Price Down 3.2% Over Last Week (GSWAP)

Gameswap (CURRENCY:GSWAP) traded down 4.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on February 8th. Over the last week, Gameswap has traded down 3.2% against the U.S. dollar. One Gameswap coin can currently be purchased for $1.69 or 0.00003895 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Gameswap has a market capitalization of $18.96 million and $90,905.00 worth of Gameswap was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002298 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.91 or 0.00004406 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00001124 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002301 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.97 or 0.00041346 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $45.92 or 0.00105676 BTC.

Gameswap Coin Profile

GSWAP is a coin. It launched on October 30th, 2020. Gameswap’s total supply is 20,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 11,202,090 coins. The official website for Gameswap is www.gameswap.org . Gameswap’s official Twitter account is @GameswapDEX and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “GameSwap is a P2P in-game asset exchange leveraging Ethereum standards for fungible and non-fungible tokens (NFTs) that enables millions of gamers to easily trade and cash-out in-game assets with crypto, in a neutral platform that they govern and own. Powered by DeFi and the GSWAP token. “

Gameswap Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gameswap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Gameswap should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Gameswap using one of the exchanges listed above.

