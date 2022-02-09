Galantas Gold (CVE:GAL) Hits New 1-Year Low at $0.50

Galantas Gold Co. (CVE:GAL)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.50 and last traded at C$0.50, with a volume of 68697 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.54.

The company has a market cap of C$37.34 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.09, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 1.77. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$0.48.

Get Galantas Gold alerts:

Galantas Gold (CVE:GAL) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 29th. The company reported C($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter. Research analysts expect that Galantas Gold Co. will post -0.62 EPS for the current year.

Galantas Gold Corporation acquires, explores for, and develops gold properties primarily in Omagh, Northern Ireland. The company owns and operates a producing open pit gold mine near Omagh. It also produces silver and lead. The company was formerly known as European Gold Resources Inc and changed its name to Galantas Gold Corporation in May 2004.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Galantas Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Galantas Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.