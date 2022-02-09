Gabelli Funds LLC Invests $67,000 in Aspen Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASPU)

Gabelli Funds LLC acquired a new position in shares of Aspen Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASPU) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 12,000 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $67,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ASPU. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Aspen Group by 90.1% in the 2nd quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,937,325 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $12,631,000 after buying an additional 918,090 shares during the last quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Aspen Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,464,000. Wasatch Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Aspen Group by 20.1% in the 3rd quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 1,744,542 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $9,717,000 after buying an additional 292,505 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Aspen Group by 517.5% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 221,700 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,445,000 after buying an additional 185,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Aspen Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,046,000. Institutional investors own 51.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Aspen Group stock opened at $2.02 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The company has a market cap of $50.49 million, a PE ratio of -5.94 and a beta of 0.63. The business has a 50 day moving average of $2.39 and a 200 day moving average of $4.38. Aspen Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1.85 and a 52 week high of $10.62.

Aspen Group (NASDAQ:ASPU) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, December 14th. The technology company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.02). Aspen Group had a negative net margin of 11.95% and a negative return on equity of 17.83%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.13) EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Aspen Group, Inc. will post -0.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have weighed in on ASPU. Roth Capital reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Aspen Group in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Aspen Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Craig Hallum downgraded Aspen Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $10.00 to $3.50 in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Northland Securities lowered their price objective on Aspen Group from $12.00 to $8.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Aspen Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.88.

Aspen Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of education. It offers certificate programs and associate, bachelor, master, and doctoral degree programs in areas, including business and organization management, education, nursing, information technology, and general studies. The company was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

