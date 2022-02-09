FYDcoin (FYD) 1-Day Volume Hits $14,112.00

FYDcoin (CURRENCY:FYD) traded up 2.1% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on February 9th. One FYDcoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0044 or 0.00000010 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. FYDcoin has a total market cap of $2.53 million and $14,112.00 worth of FYDcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, FYDcoin has traded 17.7% higher against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get FYDcoin alerts:

1X2 COIN (1X2) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00000870 BTC.

ImageCoin (IMG) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Netrum (NTR) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0132 or 0.00000030 BTC.

CENTERCOIN (CENT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $6,132.94 or 0.00000001 BTC.

xscoin (XSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0297 or 0.00000073 BTC.

INMAXCOIN (INXC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0670 or 0.00000173 BTC.

Emrals (EMRALS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.28 or 0.00000094 BTC.

AVCCOIN (AVC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $245,387.92 or 0.00000030 BTC.

AceD (ACED) traded down 29.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About FYDcoin

FYDcoin is a coin. Its genesis date was March 25th, 2019. FYDcoin’s total supply is 598,797,859 coins and its circulating supply is 575,592,533 coins. The official website for FYDcoin is www.fydcoin.com . The official message board for FYDcoin is medium.com/@fydcoin . FYDcoin’s official Twitter account is @Fydcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling FYDcoin

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as FYDcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade FYDcoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase FYDcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for FYDcoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for FYDcoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.