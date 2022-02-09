FY2026 EPS Estimates for ESSA Pharma Inc. Cut by Jefferies Financial Group (NASDAQ:EPIX)

ESSA Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:EPIX) (TSE:EPI) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group dropped their FY2026 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for ESSA Pharma in a research note issued to investors on Monday, February 7th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst M. Raycroft now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.78 for the year, down from their prior estimate of $0.84.

ESSA Pharma (NASDAQ:EPIX) (TSE:EPI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.02.

Shares of EPIX opened at $10.50 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $11.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $461.83 million, a PE ratio of -10.71 and a beta of 1.64. ESSA Pharma has a 52-week low of $7.42 and a 52-week high of $36.00.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of EPIX. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in ESSA Pharma by 1,761.0% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $223,000 after acquiring an additional 7,396 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new stake in ESSA Pharma during the second quarter valued at about $45,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in ESSA Pharma during the second quarter valued at about $1,897,000. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in ESSA Pharma during the second quarter valued at about $1,341,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc purchased a new stake in shares of ESSA Pharma in the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. 95.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ESSA Pharma Inc, a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing novel and proprietary therapies for the treatment of prostate cancer. It develops EPI-7386, an oral candidate that is in a Phase I clinical study for the treatment of patients with metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer.

