FY2023 EPS Estimates for Amazon.com, Inc. Cut by Wedbush (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) – Analysts at Wedbush lowered their FY2023 EPS estimates for Amazon.com in a note issued to investors on Friday, February 4th. Wedbush analyst M. Pachter now anticipates that the e-commerce giant will earn $82.86 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $83.31. Wedbush currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $3,950.00 price target on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Telsey Advisory Group reduced their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $4,000.00 to $3,850.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $4,200.00 to $4,000.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Amazon.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $3,212.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, January 28th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $4,000.00 to $4,100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Amazon.com presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $4,191.56.

Shares of NASDAQ AMZN opened at $3,228.27 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $3,247.78 and its 200-day moving average is $3,352.64. The stock has a market cap of $1.64 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.83, a P/E/G ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.13. Amazon.com has a twelve month low of $2,707.04 and a twelve month high of $3,773.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The e-commerce giant reported $27.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.57 by $24.18. Amazon.com had a net margin of 7.10% and a return on equity of 29.55%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $14.09 EPS.

In other Amazon.com news, Director Jonathan Rubinstein sold 271 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,700.00, for a total value of $1,002,700.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 712 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,534.74, for a total value of $2,516,734.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 3,580 shares of company stock valued at $12,761,069. 14.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vantage Financial Partners Ltd. Inc. increased its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. Vantage Financial Partners Ltd. Inc. now owns 756 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $2,483,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Senvest Management LLC bought a new stake in Amazon.com during the 3rd quarter worth $9,855,000. Oxbow Advisors LLC grew its position in Amazon.com by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter. Oxbow Advisors LLC now owns 6,375 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $20,942,000 after acquiring an additional 417 shares during the last quarter. Summit Asset Management LLC grew its position in Amazon.com by 19.4% during the 3rd quarter. Summit Asset Management LLC now owns 929 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $3,052,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fairview Capital Investment Management LLC grew its position in Amazon.com by 35.3% during the 2nd quarter. Fairview Capital Investment Management LLC now owns 2,501 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $8,603,000 after acquiring an additional 652 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 56.96% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the provision of online retail shopping services. It operates through the following business segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The North America segment includes retail sales of consumer products and subscriptions through North America-focused websites such as www.amazon.com and www.amazon.ca.

