FY2022 EPS Estimates for Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. Lowered by Oppenheimer (NASDAQ:NTLA)

Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTLA) – Oppenheimer reduced their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Intellia Therapeutics in a research note issued on Monday, February 7th. Oppenheimer analyst J. Olson now forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($3.70) per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of ($3.59). Oppenheimer currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $150.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Intellia Therapeutics’ FY2023 earnings at ($3.74) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($3.77) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($3.02) EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on NTLA. Cowen initiated coverage on Intellia Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, January 31st. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. HC Wainwright boosted their target price on Intellia Therapeutics from $171.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Intellia Therapeutics in a report on Friday, January 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $171.00 price target on the stock. JMP Securities lowered their target price on Intellia Therapeutics from $175.00 to $165.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Intellia Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Intellia Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $157.88.

Shares of NTLA opened at $93.25 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $6.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.75 and a beta of 2.04. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $105.08 and a 200-day moving average of $129.00. Intellia Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $43.86 and a 52 week high of $202.73.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Glassman Wealth Services raised its holdings in shares of Intellia Therapeutics by 47.7% in the 3rd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 260 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Silicon Hills Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Intellia Therapeutics by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Silicon Hills Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,396,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its position in Intellia Therapeutics by 88.1% in the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Intellia Therapeutics by 8.4% in the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $225,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Intellia Therapeutics by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 16,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,241,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the period. 84.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Intellia Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical stage genome editing company, which engages in the development of curative therapeutics using the CRISPR/Cas9 system. Its CRISPR/Cas9 system transforms medicine by both producing therapeutics that permanently edit and/or correct disease-associated genes in the human body with a single treatment course, and creates engineered cells that can treat oncological and immunological diseases.

