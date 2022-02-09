FY2022 EPS Estimates for Capri Holdings Limited (NYSE:CPRI) Lifted by Analyst

Capri Holdings Limited (NYSE:CPRI) – Research analysts at Piper Sandler upped their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Capri in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, February 2nd. Piper Sandler analyst E. Murphy now expects that the company will earn $5.99 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $5.41. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Capri’s Q3 2023 earnings at $2.53 EPS.

Get Capri alerts:

Capri (NYSE:CPRI) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The company reported $2.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.53. The business had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.47 billion. Capri had a net margin of 10.41% and a return on equity of 34.22%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 23.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.65 earnings per share.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Capri from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Capri from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. BTIG Research boosted their price objective on shares of Capri from $95.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Capri from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $82.00 to $86.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Capri from $80.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Capri presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $79.05.

Capri stock opened at $68.32 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $61.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $58.02. Capri has a fifty-two week low of $43.46 and a fifty-two week high of $70.63. The company has a market cap of $10.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 2.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.53.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in shares of Capri by 239.5% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 100,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,852,000 after buying an additional 70,713 shares in the last quarter. Ardevora Asset Management LLP raised its stake in shares of Capri by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Ardevora Asset Management LLP now owns 1,146,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,483,000 after buying an additional 20,700 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP raised its stake in shares of Capri by 93.1% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 262,781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,028,000 after buying an additional 126,709 shares in the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Capri by 14.6% in the 3rd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 29,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,435,000 after buying an additional 3,768 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CastleArk Alternatives LLC bought a new stake in shares of Capri in the 3rd quarter worth about $9,615,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.29% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Daniel Purefoy sold 783 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.39, for a total transaction of $50,417.37. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Capri announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback program on Wednesday, November 3rd that permits the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to buy up to 9.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Capri Company Profile

Capri Holdings Ltd. operates as a global fashion luxury group. It engages in the design and distribution of sportswear, accessories, footwear and apparel of branded women’s apparel and accessories and men’s apparel. The firm operates through the following segments: Versace, Jimmy Choo, and Michael Kors.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Capri Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capri and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.