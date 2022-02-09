FY2022 EPS Estimates for BHP Group (NYSE:BHP) Increased by Analyst

BHP Group (NYSE:BHP) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lifted their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for BHP Group in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, February 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Lafemina now expects that the mining company will earn $6.32 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $5.30. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for BHP Group’s FY2023 earnings at $5.06 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $4.86 EPS.

Get BHP Group alerts:

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. DZ Bank started coverage on shares of BHP Group in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $48.20 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of BHP Group from GBX 2,400 ($32.45) to GBX 2,300 ($31.10) in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of BHP Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $72.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, January 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $504.64.

BHP Group stock opened at $69.16 on Monday. BHP Group has a twelve month low of $51.88 and a twelve month high of $82.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The company has a 50 day moving average of $62.04 and a 200-day moving average of $61.37.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BHP. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in BHP Group by 63.4% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 16,175,968 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $1,178,095,000 after acquiring an additional 6,277,566 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new stake in BHP Group during the third quarter worth $125,709,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its position in BHP Group by 114.1% during the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,658,442 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $142,164,000 after acquiring an additional 1,416,580 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in BHP Group by 218.8% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,608,210 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $86,071,000 after acquiring an additional 1,103,710 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mizuho Securities USA LLC bought a new stake in BHP Group during the third quarter worth $50,379,000. 6.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About BHP Group

BHP Group Ltd. engages in the exploration, development, production and processing of iron ore, metallurgical coal and copper. It operates through the following segments: Petroleum, Copper, Iron Ore and Coal. The Petroleum segment explores, develops and produces oil and gas. The Copper segment refers to the mining of copper, silver, lead, zinc, molybdenum, uranium and gold.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for BHP Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BHP Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.