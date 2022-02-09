FY2021 EPS Estimates for Equinox Gold Corp. Raised by National Bank Financial (NYSEAMERICAN:EQX)

Equinox Gold Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:EQX) – Investment analysts at National Bank Financial upped their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for Equinox Gold in a research report issued on Wednesday, February 2nd. National Bank Financial analyst M. Parkin now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.20 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $0.19. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Equinox Gold’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.17 EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Scotiabank decreased their price target on Equinox Gold from C$11.75 to C$11.50 in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Equinox Gold from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on shares of Equinox Gold from C$10.50 to C$10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. CIBC raised their price objective on shares of Equinox Gold from C$10.50 to C$11.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Equinox Gold from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Equinox Gold currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $11.94.

Shares of Equinox Gold stock opened at $6.03 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $1.82 billion, a PE ratio of 4.34 and a beta of 1.18. Equinox Gold has a 1-year low of $5.47 and a 1-year high of $10.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a current ratio of 2.67.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Equinox Gold by 30.4% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,387,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,343,000 after acquiring an additional 1,724,187 shares during the period. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. increased its stake in Equinox Gold by 26.4% in the 4th quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 4,497,593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,404,000 after buying an additional 939,751 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Equinox Gold by 15.9% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,422,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,185,000 after purchasing an additional 605,249 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Equinox Gold by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,830,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,406,000 after purchasing an additional 39,176 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Equinox Gold by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,177,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,773,000 after purchasing an additional 20,614 shares during the last quarter. 27.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Equinox Gold Corp. engages in the exploration of gold mining properties. Its projects include mesquite gold mine, aurizona gold mine, castle mountain, and copper projects. The company was founded by Marc Pais on March 23, 2007 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

