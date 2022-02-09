FY2021 EPS Estimates for Colfax Co. (NYSE:CFX) Cut by Seaport Res Ptn

Colfax Co. (NYSE:CFX) – Research analysts at Seaport Res Ptn reduced their FY2021 EPS estimates for shares of Colfax in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, February 8th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst W. Liptak now anticipates that the industrial products company will post earnings per share of $2.07 for the year, down from their prior estimate of $2.15. Seaport Res Ptn has a “Neutral” rating on the stock. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Colfax’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.53 EPS and Q2 2023 earnings at $0.74 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Colfax from $51.00 to $45.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 28th. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Colfax from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Colfax from $55.00 to $54.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Finally, Loop Capital assumed coverage on shares of Colfax in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $45.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $49.38.

Shares of Colfax stock opened at $41.86 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $44.22. Colfax has a 12-month low of $38.11 and a 12-month high of $54.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.77. The company has a market cap of $6.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.96, a PEG ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 2.13.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CFX. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in Colfax by 21.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 135,093 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,264,000 after purchasing an additional 23,824 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC increased its stake in Colfax by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 7,394 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $339,000 after purchasing an additional 432 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its stake in Colfax by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 9,759 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $447,000 after purchasing an additional 379 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Colfax by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,597,042 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $485,450,000 after purchasing an additional 454,255 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Colfax by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,420,930 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $65,092,000 after purchasing an additional 58,207 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.48% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Shyam Kambeyanda sold 2,366 shares of Colfax stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.33, for a total transaction of $104,884.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Christopher M. Hix sold 4,345 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.33, for a total transaction of $192,613.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 8.20% of the company’s stock.

Colfax Company Profile

Colfax Corp. operates as a diversified technology company. The firm provides orthopedic care and fabrication technology products and services to customers. It operates through the following segments: Medical Technology and Fabrication Technology. The Medical Technology segment develops, manufactures and distributes medical devices used for rehabilitation, pain management and physical therapy.

