FY2021 EPS Estimates for Aerie Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AERI) Reduced by Analyst

Aerie Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AERI) – Investment analysts at Oppenheimer decreased their FY2021 earnings estimates for Aerie Pharmaceuticals in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, February 3rd. Oppenheimer analyst F. Brisebois now forecasts that the company will earn ($3.32) per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of ($3.30). Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Aerie Pharmaceuticals’ Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.71) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.76) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.74) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.64) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.54) EPS and FY2022 earnings at ($2.67) EPS.

AERI has been the topic of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $12.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, November 15th. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, December 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.33.

NASDAQ AERI opened at $7.33 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $347.13 million, a P/E ratio of -2.03 and a beta of 0.70. Aerie Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $6.39 and a 1 year high of $21.30. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $7.91.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Aerie Pharmaceuticals by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,349,682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,639,000 after buying an additional 98,928 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Aerie Pharmaceuticals by 31.6% in the 3rd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 2,877,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,799,000 after purchasing an additional 690,649 shares during the period. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA boosted its stake in Aerie Pharmaceuticals by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA now owns 1,394,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,895,000 after purchasing an additional 6,299 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,254,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,299,000 after acquiring an additional 13,506 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals by 18.7% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 992,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,882,000 after acquiring an additional 156,548 shares in the last quarter.

About Aerie Pharmaceuticals

Aerie Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of patients with open-angle glaucoma, retinal diseases and other diseases of the eye. Its products include Rhopressa, Roclatan, AR-13503, and AR-1105. The company was founded by David L.

