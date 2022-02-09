Fury Gold Mines Limited (AUG.TO) (TSE:AUG) Trading Up 9.9%

Fury Gold Mines Limited (AUG.TO) (TSE:AUG)’s stock price rose 9.9% on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$3.32 and last traded at C$3.23. 744,837 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 210% from the average session volume of 240,517 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$2.94.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.55, a quick ratio of 2.73 and a current ratio of 2.91. The firm has a market capitalization of C$347.59 million and a PE ratio of -26.48. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$3.22.

About Fury Gold Mines Limited (AUG.TO) (TSE:AUG)

Auryn Resources Inc, a junior mining exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral resource properties. Its principal mineral properties are the Committee Bay gold project located in Nunavut, Canada and the Homestake Ridge project located within the Iskut-Stewart-Kitsault belt, in northwestern British Columbia.

