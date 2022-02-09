FTS International, Inc. (NYSE:FTSI) Shares Sold by The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company trimmed its holdings in FTS International, Inc. (NYSE:FTSI) by 29.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 237,521 shares of the company’s stock after selling 100,782 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned approximately 1.69% of FTS International worth $5,843,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in FTS International by 561.1% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 2,379 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new position in FTS International in the 2nd quarter valued at $149,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in FTS International in the 3rd quarter valued at $203,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new position in FTS International in the 2nd quarter valued at $264,000. Finally, Jump Financial LLC acquired a new position in FTS International in the 2nd quarter valued at $345,000. 86.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:FTSI opened at $26.39 on Wednesday. FTS International, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $17.17 and a fifty-two week high of $30.09. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $26.27.

FTS International, Inc engages in the provision of oil and natural gas well completion services. Its services include pressure pumping, wire line and perforating, reservoir optimization, and equipment manufacturing. The company was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in Fort Worth, TX.

