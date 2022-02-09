Freshpet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRPT) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Freshpet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRPT) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the thirteen ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and seven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $153.36.

FRPT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on shares of Freshpet from $175.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 20th. TheStreet lowered shares of Freshpet from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of Freshpet from $229.00 to $182.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Freshpet from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, December 6th. Finally, Truist Financial raised shares of Freshpet to a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 13th.

In other Freshpet news, Director Walter N. George acquired 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was bought at an average price of $107.96 per share, for a total transaction of $107,960.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Charles A. Norris purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 29th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $110.03 per share, with a total value of $550,150.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 7,819 shares of company stock valued at $858,036. Insiders own 5.80% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its stake in shares of Freshpet by 75.0% in the 3rd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its position in Freshpet by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 5,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $859,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR boosted its position in Freshpet by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 4,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $582,000 after buying an additional 154 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in Freshpet by 9.4% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $297,000 after buying an additional 179 shares during the period. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in Freshpet by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 3,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $456,000 after buying an additional 181 shares during the period. 95.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:FRPT opened at $94.07 on Wednesday. Freshpet has a 1 year low of $80.08 and a 1 year high of $186.98. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $94.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $122.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.08 billion, a PE ratio of -167.98 and a beta of 0.64.

Freshpet (NASDAQ:FRPT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $107.59 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $114.31 million. Freshpet had a negative return on equity of 3.71% and a negative net margin of 6.02%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 27.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.09 EPS. Analysts expect that Freshpet will post -0.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Freshpet, Inc engages in the manufacturing, marketing, and distribution of pet food and pet treats for dogs and cats. Its products are sold throughout the United States and in Canada under the Freshpet Select, Vital and Nature’s Fresh brands. Its products include deli fresh grain free chicken recipe for dogs; dog joy turkey and apple bites treats for dogs; nature’s fresh grain free chicken recipe for cats; and vital grain free chicken and ocean whitefish recipe for cats.

