Franklin Resources Inc. Sells 695,348 Shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Franklin Resources Inc. lessened its stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 2.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,045,116 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 695,348 shares during the period. Apple accounts for 1.4% of Franklin Resources Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Franklin Resources Inc. owned about 0.16% of Apple worth $3,685,388,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Milestone Resources Group Ltd grew its position in Apple by 92.6% in the 3rd quarter. Milestone Resources Group Ltd now owns 416 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Navigation Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in Apple by 21.3% in the 3rd quarter. Navigation Wealth Management Inc. now owns 478 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Newfound Research LLC bought a new position in Apple in the 3rd quarter valued at about $77,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC grew its position in Apple by 43.5% in the 3rd quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 594 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new position in Apple in the 2nd quarter valued at about $164,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.49% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Chris Kondo sold 9,005 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $1,350,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Arthur D. Levinson sold 1,986 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.29, for a total transaction of $344,153.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 35,991 shares of company stock worth $6,064,404. Insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on AAPL shares. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price objective on shares of Apple from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Apple to a “top pick” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $180.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Apple from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 14th. KeyCorp started coverage on shares of Apple in a research report on Monday, December 6th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $191.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Apple from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $171.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Apple presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $189.10.

NASDAQ AAPL opened at $174.83 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $172.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $157.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.85 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.19. Apple Inc. has a 52-week low of $116.21 and a 52-week high of $182.94.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The iPhone maker reported $2.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.89 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $123.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $118.53 billion. Apple had a net margin of 26.58% and a return on equity of 149.81%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.68 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 6.15 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 10th. Investors of record on Monday, February 7th will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.50%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 4th. Apple’s payout ratio is presently 14.57%.

About Apple

Apple, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables and accessories, and other varieties of related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Greater China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. The Americas segment includes North and South America.

