Franklin Resources Inc. Reduces Holdings in Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RETA)

Franklin Resources Inc. lessened its position in shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RETA) by 26.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,024,298 shares of the company’s stock after selling 363,662 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. owned 2.82% of Reata Pharmaceuticals worth $103,054,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of RETA. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals by 36.6% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,809,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $397,659,000 after buying an additional 753,356 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Reata Pharmaceuticals by 1,130.8% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 749,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,139,000 after purchasing an additional 689,001 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Reata Pharmaceuticals by 55.0% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 589,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,430,000 after purchasing an additional 209,100 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in Reata Pharmaceuticals by 119.3% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 289,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,917,000 after purchasing an additional 157,277 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Reata Pharmaceuticals by 41.8% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 476,443 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,430,000 after purchasing an additional 140,402 shares in the last quarter. 72.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Reata Pharmaceuticals alerts:

NASDAQ:RETA opened at $25.80 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $33.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $80.76. Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $23.08 and a twelve month high of $153.41. The stock has a market cap of $938.91 million, a P/E ratio of -3.34 and a beta of 1.29.

Reata Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RETA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($1.97) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($2.32) by $0.35. Reata Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 81.91% and a negative net margin of 2,020.49%. The firm had revenue of $7.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.07 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($1.94) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 428.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -8.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on RETA shares. Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their price objective on Reata Pharmaceuticals from $230.00 to $112.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Barclays dropped their price objective on Reata Pharmaceuticals from $180.00 to $43.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Reata Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $39.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, December 9th. SVB Leerink reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $35.00 price objective (down previously from $282.00) on shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut Reata Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $110.00 to $37.00 in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $107.71.

About Reata Pharmaceuticals

Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in identifying, developing, and commercializing pharmaceutical products. Its product candidates are bardoxolone methyl and omaveloxolone, which activate the transcription factor Nrf2 to restore mitochondrial function, reduce oxidative stress, and resolve inflammation.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RETA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RETA).

Receive News & Ratings for Reata Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Reata Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.