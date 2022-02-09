Franklin Resources Inc. Boosts Stake in Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL)

Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL) by 8.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 328,366 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,186 shares during the quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. owned 0.29% of Old Dominion Freight Line worth $93,907,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 1,988.6% in the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 25,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 23,803 shares during the period. Clearstead Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 1,828.6% in the third quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 135 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in the second quarter worth $43,000. CX Institutional grew its holdings in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 26.1% in the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 208 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the period. Finally, Newfound Research LLC grew its holdings in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 17.9% in the third quarter. Newfound Research LLC now owns 276 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.02% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Chairman David S. Congdon sold 17,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $353.66, for a total value of $6,012,220.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 12.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:ODFL opened at $310.57 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.39, a quick ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The company has a market capitalization of $35.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.01. Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. has a 12 month low of $203.88 and a 12 month high of $373.58. The business’s 50-day moving average is $333.09 and its 200 day moving average is $315.45.

Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The transportation company reported $2.41 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.26 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.38 billion. Old Dominion Freight Line had a return on equity of 28.35% and a net margin of 19.22%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.61 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. will post 8.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 2nd will be given a $0.30 dividend. This is an increase from Old Dominion Freight Line’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 1st. Old Dominion Freight Line’s payout ratio is currently 9.89%.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Old Dominion Freight Line from $262.00 to $287.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Benchmark initiated coverage on Old Dominion Freight Line in a report on Friday, December 3rd. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Stephens boosted their price target on Old Dominion Freight Line from $360.00 to $385.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Old Dominion Freight Line from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $373.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, December 28th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price target on Old Dominion Freight Line from $350.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $320.00.

Old Dominion Freight Line Company Profile

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc engages in the provision of less-than-truckload services. The firm offers regional, inter-regional, and national less-than-truckload services. Its services also include container drayage, truckload brokerage, supply chain consulting, and warehousing. The company was founded by Earl Congdon Sr.

