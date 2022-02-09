Franklin Resources Inc. Acquires 88,923 Shares of monday.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:MNDY)

Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in shares of monday.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:MNDY) by 36.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 329,953 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 88,923 shares during the quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. owned 4.55% of monday.com worth $107,631,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of MNDY. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in monday.com during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Ellevest Inc. bought a new position in shares of monday.com during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $46,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new position in shares of monday.com during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $54,000. IFP Advisors Inc bought a new position in shares of monday.com during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $54,000. Finally, Atticus Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of monday.com during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $68,000.

MNDY has been the subject of several research reports. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of monday.com from $350.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Tigress Financial initiated coverage on shares of monday.com in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $432.00 price target for the company. Cowen raised their price target on shares of monday.com from $410.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of monday.com from $400.00 to $280.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded monday.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $362.17.

NASDAQ MNDY opened at $207.15 on Wednesday. monday.com Ltd. has a 12 month low of $155.01 and a 12 month high of $450.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $256.09 and a 200-day moving average of $310.70.

monday.com (NASDAQ:MNDY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.02) by $0.76. monday.com had a negative return on equity of 65.68% and a negative net margin of 60.72%. The business had revenue of $83.02 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $74.63 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that monday.com Ltd. will post -3.28 earnings per share for the current year.

monday.com Company Profile

monday.com Ltd. develops and markets a team management platform for organizations and businesses. The company provides an online project management tool for topic based internal company communication and information sharing. It serves academic institutions, manufacturing companies, and the hospitality industry.

