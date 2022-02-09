Franklin Resources Inc. Acquires 28,905 Shares of Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD)

Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in shares of Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 957,479 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 28,905 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. owned approximately 0.13% of Prologis worth $120,097,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of PLD. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Prologis during the 1st quarter worth $57,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its position in Prologis by 12.8% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 136,767 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $16,348,000 after buying an additional 15,566 shares during the period. Bridgewater Associates LP bought a new position in Prologis during the 2nd quarter worth $1,358,000. CAPROCK Group Inc. increased its position in Prologis by 8.8% during the 2nd quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 6,349 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $759,000 after buying an additional 511 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its position in Prologis by 13.0% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 231,092 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $27,622,000 after buying an additional 26,593 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.39% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director William D. Zollars sold 1,955 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.26, for a total transaction of $317,218.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.87% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PLD stock opened at $151.19 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $157.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $144.22. Prologis, Inc. has a 12 month low of $94.14 and a 12 month high of $169.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $111.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.37, a PEG ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a current ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $1.07. Prologis had a return on equity of 7.99% and a net margin of 61.77%. The firm had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.05 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.95 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Prologis, Inc. will post 4.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 14th were paid a dividend of $0.63 per share. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 13th. Prologis’s payout ratio is 63.96%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on PLD shares. BTIG Research increased their price objective on Prologis from $146.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Prologis from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Prologis from $164.00 to $170.00 in a report on Monday, January 24th. Raymond James increased their target price on Prologis from $155.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their target price on Prologis from $158.00 to $166.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $161.92.

Prologis Company Profile

Prologis, Inc engages in the provision of real estate investment trust services. It operates through Real Estate Operations and Strategic Capital segments. The Real Estate Operations segment represents the ownership and development of logistics properties and also includes rental revenues, recoveries and expenses recognized from its consolidated properties.

