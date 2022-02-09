Franklin FTSE United Kingdom ETF (NYSEARCA:FLGB) Shares Bought by Franklin Resources Inc.

Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Franklin FTSE United Kingdom ETF (NYSEARCA:FLGB) by 203.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,723,763 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,169,380 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. owned approximately 19.28% of Franklin FTSE United Kingdom ETF worth $115,826,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Laffer Tengler Investments grew its position in shares of Franklin FTSE United Kingdom ETF by 71.3% during the 2nd quarter. Laffer Tengler Investments now owns 1,994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 830 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP grew its position in shares of Franklin FTSE United Kingdom ETF by 54.3% during the 2nd quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 32,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $799,000 after acquiring an additional 11,354 shares during the period. Kore Private Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of Franklin FTSE United Kingdom ETF by 41.3% during the 2nd quarter. Kore Private Wealth LLC now owns 33,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $820,000 after acquiring an additional 9,675 shares during the period. Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. grew its position in shares of Franklin FTSE United Kingdom ETF by 64.6% during the 3rd quarter. Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 46,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,131,000 after acquiring an additional 18,095 shares during the period. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Franklin FTSE United Kingdom ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,378,000.

FLGB stock opened at $26.22 on Wednesday. Franklin FTSE United Kingdom ETF has a 12-month low of $22.86 and a 12-month high of $26.51. The business’s 50-day moving average is $25.45 and its 200 day moving average is $25.27.

