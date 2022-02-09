Fractal Price Reaches $0.0942 (FCL)

Fractal (CURRENCY:FCL) traded 2.6% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on February 8th. One Fractal coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0942 or 0.00000216 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Fractal has traded up 20.2% against the US dollar. Fractal has a market cap of $1.56 million and approximately $75,801.00 worth of Fractal was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Fractal alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002297 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00001989 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.34 or 0.00049000 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,071.41 or 0.07051115 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $43,740.68 or 1.00416664 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $22.55 or 0.00051779 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $23.69 or 0.00054383 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.76 or 0.00006330 BTC.

Fractal Coin Profile

Fractal’s total supply is 465,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 16,595,271 coins. Fractal’s official Twitter account is @fractalprtcl

Fractal Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fractal directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Fractal should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Fractal using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Fractal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Fractal and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.