FourThought Financial LLC Sells 392 Shares of Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC)

FourThought Financial LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC) by 32.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 827 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 392 shares during the quarter. FourThought Financial LLC’s holdings in Omnicom Group were worth $59,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of OMC. Amundi bought a new stake in Omnicom Group during the second quarter worth $244,544,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Omnicom Group by 50.2% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,162,139 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $301,589,000 after acquiring an additional 1,390,259 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Omnicom Group by 81.4% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,279,689 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $182,353,000 after acquiring an additional 1,023,155 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in Omnicom Group by 192.8% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,192,130 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $95,358,000 after acquiring an additional 784,926 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in Omnicom Group by 31.2% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,558,062 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $204,619,000 after acquiring an additional 607,863 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.87% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Omnicom Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $81.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $84.67.

Shares of OMC opened at $78.92 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $16.78 billion, a PE ratio of 12.29, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.84. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $74.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $72.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.91. Omnicom Group Inc. has a 1 year low of $63.76 and a 1 year high of $86.38.

Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The business services provider reported $1.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $3.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.67 billion. Omnicom Group had a return on equity of 36.95% and a net margin of 9.79%. The business’s revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.90 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Omnicom Group Inc. will post 6.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 11th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 21st were given a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.55%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 20th. Omnicom Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.61%.

Omnicom Group Profile

Omnicom Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the management and provision of advertising agencies. The firm offers marketing and corporate communications services. Its agency networks operates in the advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services industry, which are organized into regions, such as the Americas, EMEA and Asia-Pacific.

