FourThought Financial LLC Lowers Position in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC)

FourThought Financial LLC decreased its position in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC) by 63.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 763 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 1,310 shares during the period. FourThought Financial LLC’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $44,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Pensionfund DSM Netherlands purchased a new stake in shares of Truist Financial in the third quarter valued at about $1,173,000. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Truist Financial by 21.5% in the third quarter. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC now owns 21,750 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,275,000 after acquiring an additional 3,842 shares in the last quarter. Commerce Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Truist Financial by 2.4% in the third quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 1,202,365 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $70,519,000 after acquiring an additional 27,907 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Truist Financial by 6.2% in the third quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 250,553 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $14,695,000 after acquiring an additional 14,571 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Truist Financial by 20.4% in the third quarter. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 93,657 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $5,493,000 after acquiring an additional 15,846 shares in the last quarter. 71.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, EVP Joseph M. Thompson sold 3,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.69, for a total value of $253,837.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TFC opened at $65.85 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The stock has a market cap of $87.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.73, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a 50-day moving average of $61.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $60.00. Truist Financial Co. has a 12-month low of $51.87 and a 12-month high of $68.95.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 18th. The insurance provider reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.12. Truist Financial had a net margin of 27.30% and a return on equity of 12.36%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.18 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Truist Financial Co. will post 4.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 11th will be given a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.92%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 10th. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.95%.

TFC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group raised shares of Truist Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $63.00 to $77.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Truist Financial from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 24th. Stephens boosted their price objective on shares of Truist Financial from $72.00 to $73.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Truist Financial from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $69.00 to $72.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Truist Financial from $67.50 to $68.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $68.21.

About Truist Financial

Truist Financial Corp. operates as a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services to individuals, businesses and municipalities. The firm offers a variety of loans and lease financing to individuals and entities, including insurance premium financing, permanent commercial real estate financing arrangements, loan servicing for third-party investors, direct consumer finance loans to individuals, credit card lending, automobile financing and equipment financing.

