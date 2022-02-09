FourThought Financial LLC Lowers Holdings in Pioneer High Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:PHT)

FourThought Financial LLC decreased its position in Pioneer High Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:PHT) by 45.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,752 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after selling 3,114 shares during the period. FourThought Financial LLC’s holdings in Pioneer High Income Fund were worth $36,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PHT. Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Pioneer High Income Fund by 494.1% in the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 60,000 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 49,900 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Pioneer High Income Fund by 99.4% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 35,195 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $342,000 after purchasing an additional 17,548 shares during the period. Brown Miller Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pioneer High Income Fund in the third quarter valued at approximately $97,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Pioneer High Income Fund by 4.8% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 64,392 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $629,000 after purchasing an additional 2,941 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in shares of Pioneer High Income Fund by 10.1% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 27,547 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $269,000 after purchasing an additional 2,528 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSE PHT opened at $8.77 on Wednesday. Pioneer High Income Fund, Inc. has a 52-week low of $8.47 and a 52-week high of $11.22. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $9.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.89.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 28th. Investors of record on Friday, February 18th will be paid a $0.0625 dividend. This represents a $0.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 17th.

Pioneer High Income Fund

Pioneer High Income Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Pioneer Investment Management, Inc It invests in fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in below-investment-grade bonds, high-yield corporate bonds, and convertible securities.

