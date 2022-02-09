FourThought Financial LLC Lowers Holdings in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED)

FourThought Financial LLC trimmed its holdings in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) by 33.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 392 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 200 shares during the period. FourThought Financial LLC’s holdings in Consolidated Edison were worth $28,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ED. Emfo LLC lifted its position in shares of Consolidated Edison by 217.4% in the third quarter. Emfo LLC now owns 365 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Consolidated Edison in the third quarter worth about $29,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Consolidated Edison by 388.2% in the third quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 415 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its position in shares of Consolidated Edison by 141.5% in the third quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 466 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 273 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Consolidated Edison by 108.9% in the second quarter. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. now owns 585 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 305 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.61% of the company’s stock.

ED opened at $86.42 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $30.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.80, a P/E/G ratio of 9.68 and a beta of 0.21. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $83.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $78.51. Consolidated Edison, Inc. has a one year low of $65.56 and a one year high of $87.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.97.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 16th will be issued a $0.79 dividend. This is a positive change from Consolidated Edison’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 15th. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.66%. Consolidated Edison’s payout ratio is presently 92.54%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on ED shares. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Consolidated Edison from $77.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Consolidated Edison from $65.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Guggenheim cut Consolidated Edison from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $77.00 to $71.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Consolidated Edison from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Finally, Mizuho raised Consolidated Edison from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $87.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $78.10.

In related news, VP Yukari Saegusa sold 1,451 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.45, for a total value of $116,732.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders purchased 121 shares of company stock valued at $9,750 in the last quarter. 0.17% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Consolidated Edison, Inc operates as holding company, which through its subsidiaries engages in the business of regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery. It operates through the following segments: Consolidated Edison Company of New York, Inc (CECONY), Orange and Rockland Utilities, Inc (O&R), Con Edison Clean Energy Businesses, Inc and Con Edison Transmission, Inc.

