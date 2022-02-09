FourThought Financial LLC Has $52,000 Stock Position in Stantec Inc. (NYSE:STN)

FourThought Financial LLC increased its position in Stantec Inc. (NYSE:STN) (TSE:STN) by 49.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,121 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 370 shares during the quarter. FourThought Financial LLC’s holdings in Stantec were worth $52,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in shares of Stantec by 824.7% during the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,068,879 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $47,685,000 after buying an additional 953,289 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of Stantec by 95.9% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,236,207 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $55,160,000 after buying an additional 605,271 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its position in shares of Stantec by 114.8% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 588,946 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $27,644,000 after buying an additional 314,755 shares during the period. Alberta Investment Management Corp grew its position in shares of Stantec by 36.6% during the 2nd quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 919,805 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $41,084,000 after buying an additional 246,500 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in shares of Stantec by 97.7% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 475,305 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $22,328,000 after buying an additional 234,947 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.77% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James upgraded Stantec from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 24th. boosted their target price on Stantec from C$71.00 to C$82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. TD Securities boosted their price objective on Stantec from C$69.00 to C$80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Desjardins boosted their price objective on Stantec from C$75.00 to C$81.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Stantec from C$67.00 to C$76.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Stantec presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $74.46.

NYSE STN opened at $54.01 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $6.01 billion, a PE ratio of 37.77 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $54.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.35. Stantec Inc. has a 52 week low of $37.16 and a 52 week high of $58.50.

Stantec Profile

Stantec, Inc engages the provision of in general design and architectural solutions. It operates through the following segments: Buildings; Energy and Resources; Environment Services; Infrastructure; and Water. The Buildings segment offers pre-design, design, and construction administration services in planning, architecture, buildings engineering, and interior design services for vertical infrastructure.

