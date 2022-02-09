Four Corners Property Trust (FCPT) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Four Corners Property Trust (NYSE:FCPT) will be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, February 16th. Analysts expect Four Corners Property Trust to post earnings of $0.39 per share for the quarter. Parties that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of NYSE FCPT opened at $25.81 on Wednesday. Four Corners Property Trust has a 52-week low of $25.57 and a 52-week high of $30.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 2.51 and a current ratio of 2.51. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.94. The firm has a market cap of $2.00 billion, a PE ratio of 23.90 and a beta of 0.95.

Get Four Corners Property Trust alerts:

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Investors of record on Monday, January 3rd were given a dividend of $0.333 per share. This is a positive change from Four Corners Property Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. This represents a $1.33 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.16%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 31st. Four Corners Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 123.15%.

Separately, Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Four Corners Property Trust from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FCPT. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Four Corners Property Trust by 53.0% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 511,062 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $14,111,000 after acquiring an additional 176,960 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of Four Corners Property Trust by 11.1% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 106,738 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,867,000 after buying an additional 10,706 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new position in Four Corners Property Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at $206,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its position in Four Corners Property Trust by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 7,709 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $207,000 after purchasing an additional 462 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.12% of the company’s stock.

Four Corners Property Trust Company Profile

Four Corners Property Trust, Inc engages in the owning, acquisition, and leasing of properties for use in the restaurant and food-service related industries. It operates through the Real Estate Operations and Restaurant Operations segments. The Real Estate Operations segment consists of rental revenues generated by leasing restaurant properties.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Four Corners Property Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Four Corners Property Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.