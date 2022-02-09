Four Corners Property Trust (FCPT) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Four Corners Property Trust (NYSE:FCPT) will be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, February 16th. Analysts expect Four Corners Property Trust to post earnings of $0.39 per share for the quarter. Parties that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
Shares of NYSE FCPT opened at $25.81 on Wednesday. Four Corners Property Trust has a 52-week low of $25.57 and a 52-week high of $30.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 2.51 and a current ratio of 2.51. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.94. The firm has a market cap of $2.00 billion, a PE ratio of 23.90 and a beta of 0.95.
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Investors of record on Monday, January 3rd were given a dividend of $0.333 per share. This is a positive change from Four Corners Property Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. This represents a $1.33 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.16%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 31st. Four Corners Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 123.15%.
A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FCPT. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Four Corners Property Trust by 53.0% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 511,062 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $14,111,000 after acquiring an additional 176,960 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of Four Corners Property Trust by 11.1% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 106,738 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,867,000 after buying an additional 10,706 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new position in Four Corners Property Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at $206,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its position in Four Corners Property Trust by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 7,709 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $207,000 after purchasing an additional 462 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.12% of the company’s stock.
Four Corners Property Trust Company Profile
Four Corners Property Trust, Inc engages in the owning, acquisition, and leasing of properties for use in the restaurant and food-service related industries. It operates through the Real Estate Operations and Restaurant Operations segments. The Real Estate Operations segment consists of rental revenues generated by leasing restaurant properties.
