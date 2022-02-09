Fossil Group (NASDAQ:FOSL) Sees Large Volume Increase

Fossil Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOSL) saw strong trading volume on Monday . 26,019 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 95% from the previous session’s volume of 552,700 shares.The stock last traded at $11.81 and had previously closed at $11.25.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Fossil Group from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th.

Get Fossil Group alerts:

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $647.65 million, a PE ratio of 414.00 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.03.

Fossil Group (NASDAQ:FOSL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The accessories brand company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.84. Fossil Group had a net margin of 0.11% and a return on equity of 2.53%. The firm had revenue of $491.80 million for the quarter.

In other Fossil Group news, CEO Kosta N. Kartsotis sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.21, for a total transaction of $66,050.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 9.40% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of Fossil Group by 4.1% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 28,214 shares of the accessories brand company’s stock valued at $334,000 after buying an additional 1,099 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its position in shares of Fossil Group by 7.0% in the third quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 22,900 shares of the accessories brand company’s stock valued at $271,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of Fossil Group by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 140,075 shares of the accessories brand company’s stock valued at $1,442,000 after buying an additional 1,607 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its position in shares of Fossil Group by 5.6% in the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 34,616 shares of the accessories brand company’s stock valued at $410,000 after buying an additional 1,825 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Fossil Group in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.18% of the company’s stock.

About Fossil Group (NASDAQ:FOSL)

Fossil Group, Inc engages in the design, marketing and distribution of consumer fashion accessories. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, and Asia. Its products include men’s and women’s fashion watches, jewelry, handbags, small leather goods, belts, sunglasses, shoes, soft accessories and clothing which are sold through department stores, specialty retail locations, specialty watch and jewelry stores, owned retail and factory outlet stores, mass market stores, owned, and affiliate internet sites.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Fossil Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fossil Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.