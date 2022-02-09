Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE:FBHS) Forecasted to Earn Q1 2022 Earnings of $1.26 Per Share

Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE:FBHS) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lowered their Q1 2022 earnings estimates for Fortune Brands Home & Security in a report issued on Wednesday, February 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst P. Ng now anticipates that the industrial products company will post earnings per share of $1.26 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $1.41. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Fortune Brands Home & Security’s Q2 2022 earnings at $1.65 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $1.71 EPS.

Fortune Brands Home & Security (NYSE:FBHS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The industrial products company reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.93 billion. Fortune Brands Home & Security had a net margin of 10.09% and a return on equity of 26.45%. Fortune Brands Home & Security’s quarterly revenue was up 18.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.25 EPS.

FBHS has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $114.00 to $109.00 in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security in a research note on Monday, November 8th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $130.00 target price on the stock. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $112.00.

NYSE FBHS opened at $90.95 on Monday. Fortune Brands Home & Security has a 1 year low of $80.40 and a 1 year high of $114.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.42, a P/E/G ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.65. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $100.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $99.25.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 16th. Investors of record on Friday, February 25th will be paid a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 24th. This is a positive change from Fortune Brands Home & Security’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.23%. Fortune Brands Home & Security’s dividend payout ratio is 18.77%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Rodgers Brothers Inc. raised its holdings in Fortune Brands Home & Security by 0.3% in the second quarter. Rodgers Brothers Inc. now owns 29,103 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,899,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Veritable L.P. raised its holdings in Fortune Brands Home & Security by 3.4% in the third quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 3,296 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $295,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in Fortune Brands Home & Security by 21.0% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 646 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Fortune Brands Home & Security by 1.7% in the third quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 7,025 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $628,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security by 0.7% during the third quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,704 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,494,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.80% of the company’s stock.

Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc manufactures and supplies home and security products and services. The company operates through the following segments: Cabinets, Plumbing, Outdoors & Security. The Cabinets segment manufactures custom, semi-custom, and stock cabinetry, as well as vanities, for the kitchen, bath and other parts.

