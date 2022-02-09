Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the twenty-three brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $348.43.

A number of brokerages recently commented on FTNT. Citigroup upped their target price on Fortinet from $390.00 to $405.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. KeyCorp upped their target price on Fortinet from $324.00 to $370.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Fortinet in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Fortinet from $320.00 to $305.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Fortinet from $230.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th.

Shares of FTNT stock traded up $15.26 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $330.12. 53,459 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,723,228. Fortinet has a 1 year low of $157.63 and a 1 year high of $371.77. The stock has a market cap of $53.97 billion, a PE ratio of 89.13, a PEG ratio of 6.16 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $318.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $314.77.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The software maker reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.08. Fortinet had a return on equity of 47.69% and a net margin of 18.16%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.83 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Fortinet will post 3.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Fortinet news, CFO Keith Jensen sold 7,992 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $330.00, for a total value of $2,637,360.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP John Whittle sold 2,411 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $335.16, for a total value of $808,070.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 19,184 shares of company stock valued at $6,221,471. 18.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FTNT. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of Fortinet by 19.6% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 11,529,520 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,746,216,000 after purchasing an additional 1,889,386 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Fortinet by 198.2% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,263,236 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $368,916,000 after purchasing an additional 839,674 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Fortinet by 1,474.0% during the 2nd quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 629,618 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $151,160,000 after purchasing an additional 589,618 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its holdings in shares of Fortinet by 97.4% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,187,314 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $347,894,000 after purchasing an additional 585,980 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its holdings in shares of Fortinet by 225.0% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 818,244 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $238,960,000 after purchasing an additional 566,500 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.27% of the company’s stock.

Fortinet, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions to variety of business, such as enterprises, communication service providers and small businesses. It operates through the following segments: Network Security; Infrastructure Security; Cloud Security; and Endpoint Protection, Internet of Things and Operational Technology.

