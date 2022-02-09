Forte Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBRX) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Forte Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBRX) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the nine ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $75.00.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Forte Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new position in shares of Forte Biosciences in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Centiva Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Forte Biosciences in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of Forte Biosciences in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Forte Biosciences in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc acquired a new position in shares of Forte Biosciences during the 2nd quarter valued at $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.18% of the company’s stock.

FBRX traded up $0.07 during trading on Friday, reaching $1.59. 5,709 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 260,721. Forte Biosciences has a one year low of $1.26 and a one year high of $7.26. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $1.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.83.

Forte Biosciences (NASDAQ:FBRX) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.54) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.29) by ($0.25). As a group, equities research analysts predict that Forte Biosciences will post -1.6 EPS for the current year.

Forte Biosciences Company Profile

Forte Biosciences, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company focused on dermatology. The firm’s lead product includes FB-401, which is a live biotherapeutic for the treatment of inflammatory skin disease, including pediatric and adult patients with atopic dermatitis. The company was founded by Paul A.

