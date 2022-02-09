Fomento Económico Mexicano, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:FMX) Receives $107.00 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:FMX) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the nine research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, six have issued a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $107.00.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $90.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. StockNews.com raised shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday. UBS Group lowered shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $105.00 to $86.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. HSBC lowered shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $95.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Barclays raised shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $90.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, November 22nd.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in Fomento Económico Mexicano by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,847,962 shares of the company’s stock worth $420,415,000 after buying an additional 215,105 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in Fomento Económico Mexicano by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,279,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $361,665,000 after buying an additional 37,563 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Fomento Económico Mexicano in the 4th quarter worth approximately $311,181,000. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in Fomento Económico Mexicano by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,023,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $262,193,000 after buying an additional 11,427 shares during the period. Finally, Comgest Global Investors S.A.S. increased its holdings in Fomento Económico Mexicano by 19.3% in the 3rd quarter. Comgest Global Investors S.A.S. now owns 2,728,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $236,634,000 after buying an additional 440,572 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.90% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:FMX traded up $0.35 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $76.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 29,975 shares, compared to its average volume of 589,048. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.34 billion, a PE ratio of 26.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.08. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $76.54 and a 200-day moving average of $81.28. Fomento Económico Mexicano has a 1 year low of $67.91 and a 1 year high of $89.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

About Fomento Económico Mexicano

Fomento Economico Mexicano SAB de CV operates as a holding company, which engages in the production, distribution, and marketing of beverages. The firm also produces, markets, sells, and distributes Coca-Cola trademark beverages, including sparkling beverages. It operates through the following segments: Coca-Cola FEMSA; FEMSA-Comercio Proximity Division; FEMSA-Comercio Health Division; FEMSA-Comercio Fuel Division; Heineken Investment; and Other Business.

