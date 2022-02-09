FNB Protocol Achieves Market Cap of $73,810.04 (FNB)

FNB Protocol (CURRENCY:FNB) traded 23.5% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on February 9th. One FNB Protocol coin can currently be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, FNB Protocol has traded down 23.5% against the dollar. FNB Protocol has a market capitalization of $73,810.04 and $19.00 worth of FNB Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002266 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.98 or 0.00004484 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00001135 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002264 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.58 or 0.00042060 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $47.15 or 0.00106750 BTC.

FNB Protocol Coin Profile

FNB Protocol (CRYPTO:FNB) is a coin. It was first traded on November 21st, 2018. FNB Protocol’s total supply is 2,490,000,160 coins and its circulating supply is 2,410,449,913 coins. FNB Protocol’s official Twitter account is @fnbprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “FNB protocol creates a new ecosystem by issuing and distributing franchise tokens based on the FNB token issuance actually used in the advertising platform and inter-user compensation system. “

FNB Protocol Coin Trading

