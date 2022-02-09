FMC (NYSE:FMC) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

FMC (NYSE:FMC) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $6.800-$8.100 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $7.680. The company issued revenue guidance of $5.25 billion-$5.55 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $5.34 billion.FMC also updated its FY22 guidance to $6.80-$8.10 EPS.

NYSE FMC traded up $2.96 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $111.18. 1,026,107 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 741,397. The business’s 50-day moving average is $108.39 and its 200-day moving average is $100.92. FMC has a twelve month low of $87.27 and a twelve month high of $122.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.85.

FMC (NYSE:FMC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The basic materials company reported $2.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.02 by $0.14. FMC had a return on equity of 26.39% and a net margin of 12.39%. The firm had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.37 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.42 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 22.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that FMC will post 6.81 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st were given a $0.53 dividend. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.91%. This is a boost from FMC’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 30th. FMC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.49%.

FMC announced that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Tuesday, February 8th that allows the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the basic materials company to repurchase up to 7.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on FMC. Mizuho raised their price objective on FMC from $123.00 to $124.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Bank of America raised FMC from a neutral rating to a buy rating and raised their price objective for the company from $112.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on FMC from $116.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. UBS Group cut their price objective on FMC from $134.00 to $128.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded FMC from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $110.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $123.50.

FMC Corp. is an agricultural sciences company, which engages in the provision of solutions to growers and development of pipeline in crop protection, plant health, precision agriculture, and professional pest, and turf management. It offers insect control products under Rynaxypyr and Cyazypyr brands; herbicides under Authority, Boral, Centium, Command, and Gamit brands; insecticides under Talstar and Hero brands; flutriafol-based fungicides; and bionematicides under Quartzo and Presence brands.

