FMC (NYSE:FMC) Releases FY22 Earnings Guidance

FMC (NYSE:FMC) issued an update on its FY22 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $6.80-$8.10 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $7.73. The company issued revenue guidance of $5.25-$5.55 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $5.34 billion.FMC also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $6.800-$8.100 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on FMC shares. Loop Capital raised FMC from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Redburn Partners started coverage on FMC in a report on Monday, January 31st. They issued a buy rating for the company. UBS Group lowered their target price on FMC from $134.00 to $128.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on FMC from $116.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded FMC from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $110.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, November 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $123.50.

FMC stock traded up $2.96 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $111.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,026,107 shares, compared to its average volume of 741,397. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $108.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $100.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 0.96. FMC has a 52-week low of $87.27 and a 52-week high of $122.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.38, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.85.

FMC (NYSE:FMC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The basic materials company reported $2.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.02 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.37 billion. FMC had a return on equity of 26.39% and a net margin of 12.39%. The company’s revenue was up 22.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.42 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that FMC will post 6.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st were issued a $0.53 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 30th. This is a positive change from FMC’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.91%. FMC’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.49%.

FMC announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, February 8th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the basic materials company to purchase up to 7.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

FMC Corp. is an agricultural sciences company, which engages in the provision of solutions to growers and development of pipeline in crop protection, plant health, precision agriculture, and professional pest, and turf management. It offers insect control products under Rynaxypyr and Cyazypyr brands; herbicides under Authority, Boral, Centium, Command, and Gamit brands; insecticides under Talstar and Hero brands; flutriafol-based fungicides; and bionematicides under Quartzo and Presence brands.

