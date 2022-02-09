Flutter Entertainment (LON:FLTR) Rating Reiterated by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated their buy rating on shares of Flutter Entertainment (LON:FLTR) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada set a £158 ($213.66) price target on Flutter Entertainment in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. UBS Group set a £163.50 ($221.10) price target on Flutter Entertainment in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Flutter Entertainment from £170.90 ($231.10) to £171.90 ($232.45) and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Citigroup raised Flutter Entertainment to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a £180 ($243.41) price target on Flutter Entertainment in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of £161.76 ($218.74).

FLTR stock opened at £110.35 ($149.22) on Tuesday. Flutter Entertainment has a 1 year low of GBX 9,912 ($134.04) and a 1 year high of £196.81 ($266.14). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.48, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.83. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is £110.91 and its 200 day moving average price is £126.86. The firm has a market cap of £19.38 billion and a P/E ratio of -263.10.

Flutter Entertainment plc operates as a sports betting and gaming company in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Australia, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through PPB, PokerStars, Sky Betting & Gaming, Australia, and US segments. It offers sportsbooks and exchange sports betting products, daily fantasy sports products, and pari-mutuel betting products; fixed odds games betting products; online games and casinos; peer-to-peer games, including online bingo and poker; and business-to-business services.

