Fluence Energy (NASDAQ:FLNC) Trading Up 10.8%

Fluence Energy Inc (NASDAQ:FLNC) shares were up 10.8% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $17.64 and last traded at $17.30. Approximately 13,642 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 1,233,562 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.61.

Several research analysts have commented on FLNC shares. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Fluence Energy in a report on Monday, November 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $47.00 price objective for the company. Robert W. Baird started coverage on shares of Fluence Energy in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $44.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Fluence Energy in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $47.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Fluence Energy in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $47.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Siebert Williams Shank started coverage on shares of Fluence Energy in a research report on Monday, November 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $53.00 target price on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $45.50.

Get Fluence Energy alerts:

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $27.21.

Fluence Energy (NASDAQ:FLNC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, December 7th. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.11. The company had revenue of $163.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $184.60 million. The firm’s revenue was down 27.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Fluence Energy Inc will post -0.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Fluence Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new stake in Fluence Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $125,000. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Fluence Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $237,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc acquired a new stake in Fluence Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $252,000. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Fluence Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $272,000.

Fluence Energy Company Profile (NASDAQ:FLNC)

Fluence Energy Inc is a provider of energy storage products and services and digital applications for renewables and storage. Fluence Energy Inc is based in ARLINGTON, Va.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Fluence Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fluence Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.