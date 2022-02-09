Fluence Energy (NASDAQ:FLNC) Trading Up 10.8%

Fluence Energy Inc (NASDAQ:FLNC) shares were up 10.8% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $17.64 and last traded at $17.30. Approximately 13,642 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 1,233,562 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.61.
Several research analysts have commented on FLNC shares. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Fluence Energy in a report on Monday, November 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $47.00 price objective for the company. Robert W. Baird started coverage on shares of Fluence Energy in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $44.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Fluence Energy in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $47.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Fluence Energy in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $47.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Siebert Williams Shank started coverage on shares of Fluence Energy in a research report on Monday, November 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $53.00 target price on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $45.50.
The firm has a 50-day moving average of $27.21.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Fluence Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new stake in Fluence Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $125,000. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Fluence Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $237,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc acquired a new stake in Fluence Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $252,000. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Fluence Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $272,000.
Fluence Energy Company Profile (NASDAQ:FLNC)
Fluence Energy Inc is a provider of energy storage products and services and digital applications for renewables and storage. Fluence Energy Inc is based in ARLINGTON, Va.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Fluence Energy (FLNC)
- XPO Logistics Gets The Market Back In Gear
- The Trend Still Appears to be a Friend of Simon Property Group
- Harley-Davidson Roars Back To Life
- Here’s Why Snowflake (NYSE: SNOW) Is About To Take Off
- Smoking Hot Results Sends Chipotle Mexican Grill Higher
Receive News & Ratings for Fluence Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fluence Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.