Flight Centre Travel Group (OTCMKTS:FGETF) Upgraded to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Flight Centre Travel Group (OTCMKTS:FGETF) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $12.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price points to a potential upside of 10.09% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Flight Centre Limited is engaged in travel agency business, offering domestic and international flights, holiday packages, cruises, ski holidays, last minute hotel deals and travel insurance. The Company provides a complete travel service for leisure and business travelers in Australia, New Zealand, the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, South Africa, Hong Kong, India, China, Singapore and the United Arab Emirates. Flight Centre Limited is headquartered in Brisbane, Australia. “

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Flight Centre Travel Group from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Flight Centre Travel Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS:FGETF remained flat at $$10.90 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. Flight Centre Travel Group has a 12-month low of $10.70 and a 12-month high of $14.30. The company’s 50 day moving average is $10.90 and its 200-day moving average is $10.89.

Flight Centre Travel Group Limited provides travel retailing services for the leisure, corporate, and wholesale travel sectors in Australia, New Zealand, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, Asia, and Internationally. The company offers leisure travel services for the niche sectors, as well as mass, youth, premium, and cruise markets; and corporate travel services for organizations of various sizes across industries.

