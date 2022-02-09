FLEETCOR Technologies (NYSE:FLT) Updates FY22 Earnings Guidance

FLEETCOR Technologies (NYSE:FLT) issued an update on its FY22 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $15.00-15.50 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $15.23. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.19-3.25 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.17 billion.FLEETCOR Technologies also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $15.000-$15.500 EPS.

Shares of FLT stock traded up $1.01 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $236.27. 690,888 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 616,699. The company has a market capitalization of $19.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.38, a PEG ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $228.00 and its 200 day moving average is $245.54. FLEETCOR Technologies has a 1 year low of $200.78 and a 1 year high of $295.36.

FLEETCOR Technologies (NYSE:FLT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The business services provider reported $3.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.59 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $802.26 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $768.85 million. FLEETCOR Technologies had a net margin of 31.12% and a return on equity of 30.48%. FLEETCOR Technologies’s revenue was up 30.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.92 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that FLEETCOR Technologies will post 12.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FLT has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $275.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Barclays reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $290.00 to $255.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $285.00 to $275.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $313.73.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in FLEETCOR Technologies stock. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT) by 55.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 314,539 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 111,943 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.38% of FLEETCOR Technologies worth $80,542,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.33% of the company’s stock.

FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of digital payment solutions that enables businesses to control purchases and make payments. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, International, and Brazil. The company was founded by William Boatner Reily III and Ronald F.

