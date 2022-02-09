Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) PT Lowered to $114.00

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) had its price target cut by research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $117.00 to $114.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “equal weight” rating on the business services provider’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target points to a potential upside of 12.14% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of Fiserv from $160.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Fiserv from $132.00 to $126.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Fiserv from $144.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Tigress Financial lifted their target price on shares of Fiserv from $148.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Fiserv from $140.00 to $128.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $129.36.

NASDAQ:FISV traded up $2.12 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $101.66. 23,091 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,271,058. Fiserv has a one year low of $92.06 and a one year high of $127.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $104.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $107.09. The company has a market cap of $67.12 billion, a PE ratio of 52.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.81.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The business services provider reported $1.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.01. Fiserv had a net margin of 8.23% and a return on equity of 11.01%. The firm had revenue of $4.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.24 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.30 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Fiserv will post 5.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Frank Bisignano purchased 10,091 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $96.02 per share, with a total value of $968,937.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Christopher M. Foskett sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total value of $315,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders acquired 21,491 shares of company stock worth $2,064,444 and sold 168,031 shares worth $17,203,124. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dodge & Cox increased its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 59.7% during the second quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 22,996,049 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,458,048,000 after buying an additional 8,599,663 shares in the last quarter. ValueAct Holdings L.P. boosted its position in Fiserv by 616.3% during the second quarter. ValueAct Holdings L.P. now owns 6,160,200 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $658,464,000 after acquiring an additional 5,300,200 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its position in Fiserv by 93.7% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 8,735,787 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $964,343,000 after acquiring an additional 4,226,311 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Fiserv by 793.3% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,754,780 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $294,458,000 after purchasing an additional 2,446,408 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in shares of Fiserv by 1,518.8% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,251,488 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $244,287,000 after purchasing an additional 2,112,402 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.20% of the company’s stock.

Fiserv, Inc engages in the provision of financial services technology. It operates through the following segments: Merchant Acceptance, Financial Technology, Payments and Network. The Merchant Acceptance segment provides commerce enabling solutions and serves merchants of all sizes around the world. The Financial Technology segment provides technology solutions needed to run operations, including products and services that enable financial institutions to process customer deposit and loan accounts.

