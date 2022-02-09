Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) is Aryeh Capital Management Ltd.’s 3rd Largest Position

Aryeh Capital Management Ltd. raised its position in shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) by 17.2% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 283,501 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 41,674 shares during the period. Fiserv makes up about 12.0% of Aryeh Capital Management Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Aryeh Capital Management Ltd.’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $30,760,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of FISV. Dodge & Cox lifted its stake in Fiserv by 59.7% during the second quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 22,996,049 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,458,048,000 after purchasing an additional 8,599,663 shares during the last quarter. ValueAct Holdings L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 616.3% in the second quarter. ValueAct Holdings L.P. now owns 6,160,200 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $658,464,000 after purchasing an additional 5,300,200 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in shares of Fiserv by 93.7% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 8,735,787 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $964,343,000 after buying an additional 4,226,311 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Fiserv by 793.3% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,754,780 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $294,458,000 after buying an additional 2,446,408 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Fiserv by 1,518.8% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,251,488 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $244,287,000 after buying an additional 2,112,402 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Fiserv from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $120.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their price target on Fiserv from $140.00 to $135.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and set a $144.00 price target on shares of Fiserv in a research note on Thursday, December 30th. Citigroup lowered their target price on Fiserv from $132.00 to $126.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Susquehanna lowered their target price on Fiserv from $140.00 to $135.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $129.36.

Shares of NASDAQ FISV traded up $2.08 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $101.62. The company had a trading volume of 65,338 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,271,058. The stock has a market cap of $67.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.67, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.81. Fiserv, Inc. has a 12 month low of $92.06 and a 12 month high of $127.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $104.91 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $107.09.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The business services provider reported $1.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.01. Fiserv had a return on equity of 11.01% and a net margin of 8.23%. The firm had revenue of $4.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.24 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.30 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Fiserv, Inc. will post 5.56 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, COO Guy Chiarello sold 12,592 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.35, for a total transaction of $1,276,199.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Denis Oleary acquired 10,400 shares of Fiserv stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $95.99 per share, with a total value of $998,296.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders purchased 21,491 shares of company stock worth $2,064,444 and sold 168,031 shares worth $17,203,124. 1.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Fiserv, Inc engages in the provision of financial services technology. It operates through the following segments: Merchant Acceptance, Financial Technology, Payments and Network. The Merchant Acceptance segment provides commerce enabling solutions and serves merchants of all sizes around the world. The Financial Technology segment provides technology solutions needed to run operations, including products and services that enable financial institutions to process customer deposit and loan accounts.

