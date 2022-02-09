FirstGroup plc (LON:FGP) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

FirstGroup plc (LON:FGP) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the seven research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 99.86 ($1.35).

Several brokerages recently issued reports on FGP. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 107 ($1.45) price target on shares of FirstGroup in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Liberum Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 115 ($1.56) target price on shares of FirstGroup in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of FirstGroup from GBX 94 ($1.27) to GBX 103 ($1.39) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 114 ($1.54) price target on shares of FirstGroup in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 107 ($1.45) price target on shares of FirstGroup in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th.

Get FirstGroup alerts:

FGP stock traded up GBX 1.60 ($0.02) during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting GBX 104.90 ($1.42). The stock had a trading volume of 1,481,519 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,332,239. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 132.63. FirstGroup has a 52 week low of GBX 72.05 ($0.97) and a 52 week high of GBX 110.70 ($1.50). The firm has a market capitalization of £783.32 million and a P/E ratio of 1.88. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 102.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 95.67.

FirstGroup plc provides passenger transport services. The company operates through five segments: First Student, First Transit, Greyhound, First Bus, and First Rail. The First Student segment offers student transportation services through a fleet of approximately 43,000 yellow school buses in North America.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for FirstGroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FirstGroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.